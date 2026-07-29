Lock Upp Season 2: Harshad Chopda makes SHOCKING childhood abuse revelation, says ‘Wo log abhi bhi…’

Harshad Chopda made an emotional confession on Lock Upp Season 2 as he spoke about a painful childhood experience that left a lasting impact on his life. His revelation has sparked widespread discussion among viewers online.

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Harshad Chopda breaks down as he recalls childhood molestation (PC: Twitter)

For years, Harshad Chopda has been admired for his performances on television while keeping his personal life largely away from the public eye. However, the actor made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp Season 2, where he spoke about an alleged incident from his childhood that continues to affect him. Sharing his story for the first time on national television, Harshad said the experience shaped parts of his emotional journey growing up. His candid account has sparked discussions around child safety, the importance of open communication within families and the need to support survivors who choose to share their experiences.

What did Harshad Chopda reveal on Lock Upp Season 2?

During a recent episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Harshad alleged that he experienced sexual abuse when he was around nine or ten years old. According to the actor, the incident involved a man whom his family trusted and who was well known within their community.

Recalling the experience, Harshad said, “Main thoda wahi dara sahma type ka bachcha. In the night, somebody was kind of rubbing himself on me.” He added that he was too young to understand what was happening and felt scared throughout the incident.

Why did the actor remain silent for years?

Harshad said he did not tell anyone about the alleged incident because he was confused and unable to process what had happened at such a young age. He recalled, “I acted like I’m sleeping. Kisi ko nahi bataya ye kabhi kyunki pata bhi nahi tha kya hua hai.”

The actor also described another alleged incident involving the same individual. According to Harshad, the man called him to a balcony under the pretext of showing him something before allegedly behaving inappropriately again. Harshad said he remained silent because he did not know how to react and was frightened.

What did Harshad say about the lasting impact?

Speaking about how the experience affected him over the years, Harshad said the trauma stayed with him into adulthood. Referring to the alleged abuser, he said, “Wo log abhi bhi hain, maze me hain. Aur mai abhi bhi hoon with all my…”

The actor also clarified that while he had previously spoken about feeling afraid of gay men, that fear was connected to his personal childhood experience. He emphasized that his comments should not be interpreted as criticism or hatred towards the LGBTQ+ community but as a reflection of unresolved trauma.

See Harshad Chopda’s viral video here

People were far too quick to label Harshad Chopda “homophobic” without pausing to understand the fear behind his words. Now that he has revealed the childhood sexual abuse he endured, the conversation deserves more empathy and nuance. Trauma can shape fears in painful,… pic.twitter.com/aZZgapmYrv — (@TeamHarshadOFC) July 29, 2026

What message did Harshad share with parents?

Harshad urged parents and guardians to remain cautious, even when children are left with people they know well. He encouraged families to educate children about personal boundaries and create an environment where they feel comfortable discussing anything that makes them uncomfortable.

He also appealed to survivors to speak about their experiences whenever they feel ready, saying that open conversations can help spread awareness and encourage others to seek support.

How has Lock Upp Season 2 highlighted personal experiences?

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 has featured several contestants sharing deeply personal stories during the course of the competition. Harshad’s account joins similar disclosures made by other participants including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra, turning the show into a space where conversations about childhood trauma, healing and emotional well-being have become part of the larger narrative.