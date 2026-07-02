Lock Upp Season 2: Rajiv Adatia defends Shivangi Joshi after Shreya Kalra’s ‘flop actor’ remark, says: ‘Tu hai kon…’

Tensions escalated on Lock Upp Season 2 as Rajiv Adatia came out in support of Shivangi Joshi following Shreya Kalra's controversial statement. Here's how the argument unfolded inside the reality show.

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Rajiv Adatia hits back at Shreya Kalra (PC: Twitter)

Drama inside Lock Upp Season 2 continues to grab attention as fresh arguments between contestants spill beyond the reality show. This time, a controversial comment about television stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda has sparked a major reaction. Social media personality Shreya Kalra‘s remarks did not sit well with Rajiv Adatia, who publicly came out in support of Shivangi and strongly criticised Shreya for targeting fellow actors. The exchange has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode, with fans actively debating the comments across social media.

What sparked the controversy on Lock Upp Season 2?

The controversy began after Shreya Kalra was seen clashing with fellow contestants Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala and Pamela Serena. Later, during a conversation with Madhuri Jain Grover, Shreya spoke about several contestants and took aim at television actors Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. Shreya claimed that Shivangi’s latest show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 was a “flop” and alleged that both Shivangi and Harshad had joined the reality show to revive their careers. She also said Harshad was not getting work outside because of his alleged arrogance.

Rajiv Adatia hits back at Shreya Kalra

Reacting to the episode, Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram Stories and strongly defended Shivangi Joshi. He wrote, “Shreya Kalra did you just say ‘Shivangi Joshi is a flop who’s come to revive her career!’ Tu hai kon?? You will never be in the league of Shivangi. No one even knows you! She’s had more hit shows than you have had hot dinners!! Shivangi is classy one thing you will never be! You can’t even act or host! What are you even on about! You cry people troll you and want sympathy it’s because you have a gutter mouth and talk non stop crap! Never compare yourself to Shivangi Joshi! Ever!! #lockup2.”

Rajiv also criticised Shreya’s behaviour inside the house and questioned the idea that controversial behaviour equals good content. He said, “I’m sorry but I can’t stand people who target others just for screen time. I have five friends on that show and all I’ve seen from this girl is constant swearing degrading people being verbally abusive age-shaming and talking nonstop rubbish. That’s not strength and it’s certainly not entertainment. Then people say ‘Love her or hate her she’s giving content because everyone’s talking about her.’ Being talked about for all the wrong reasons isn’t something to celebrate. Crass behaviour isn’t content.”

See Rajiv Aditia’s complete statement here

What exactly did Shreya Kalra say?

During the episode, Shreya said, “I know I am bigger than all of them. Because my life has just begun. This isn’t the only show I have to do and win. I’m going to do a lot more in life. I know that and I am proud of it because I am talented and skilled. I am not here to revive my career like them. Like all my shows are flopping so let me do a reality show. That way I will regain my audience. Their career is dead. Shivangi’s last show was a flop. No one is giving Harshad work outside. He is arrogant. That’s why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him.”

About Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda is one of television’s most recognised actors and has appeared in popular shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Left Right Left. Shivangi Joshi rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before leading projects such as Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.