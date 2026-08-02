Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor reveals Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame pushed him into severe depression, ‘I became a monster…’

Ram Kapoor candidly reflected on the emotional struggles he faced at the peak of his television career, admitting that success came with unexpected personal challenges.

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Ram Kapoor reflects on fame and depression after Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (PC: Twitter)

Television actor Ram Kapoor has made one of the most emotional revelations of his career. During the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, the actor opened up about battling severe depression at the peak of his success. While Bade Achhe Lagte Hain made him one of television’s biggest stars, Ram admitted that the fame came with a personal cost. He shared that the period transformed him into someone he no longer recognised, affecting both his health and behaviour. His honest confession has now sparked conversations about mental health, fame and the hidden struggles celebrities often face behind the spotlight.

Ram Kapoor opens up about his darkest phase

During a task to enter grand finale week, Ram decided to reveal his secret as a lifeline. Despite enjoying massive popularity through Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor revealed that the show’s success coincided with the lowest point of his life, he admitted that while audiences celebrated his success, he was silently battling severe depression and rapidly declining health. Sharing his experience, Ram said, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain ke dauran, I went through the worst depression of my life.”

He further explained, “Mujhe itna pyaar mila mere motape ki wajah se aur itni charcha hui ki main ratings mein highest-rated TV star ban gaya tha for a while. Aur main mota hota gaya.” The actor revealed that doctors repeatedly warned him about the dangerous state of his health and even told him he might not survive if he failed to make immediate lifestyle changes.

Health deteriorated despite career success

Ram Kapoor admitted that even though he was physically struggling, he refused to slow down because he was receiving immense love from audiences along with career success and financial stability. Describing his medical condition, he shared, “I could’ve had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was 400, 500, 600+.”

He revealed that despite these alarming health issues, he continued working almost 14 hours every day. According to the actor, he ignored every warning because he believed everything around him was going well professionally.

“I became a monster”

The actor also reflected on how the pressure and depression affected his personality. Looking back, Ram admitted he was difficult to work with and deeply regrets his behaviour during that phase. He confessed, “I became a very, very ugly person. Main 6-6 ghanta late pahunchta tha shooting pe. Maine set pe daaru peeta tha. Maine logon se bahut bure tareeke se baat ki.” He then added, “I became a monster.” Ram acknowledged that he feels ashamed of the person he had become during those years.

Ram Kapoor also admitted that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain eventually ended because of his own actions. Looking back with regret, he said he had changed into someone he never wanted to become. Expressing remorse, the actor shared, “I’d become such a human being that I am ashamed of myself.” He credited his children for helping him survive the difficult period, saying they became the biggest reason he kept moving forward and ultimately “saved” him from that dark chapter.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The hit romantic drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered on 30 May 2011 and concluded on 10 July 2014. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya, the show beautifully explores a mature love story developing after an arranged marriage.

The popular series features a strong ensemble cast including Sumona Chakravarti (Natasha), Jai Kalra (Vikram), Tarana Raja (Neha), and Eva Grover (Niharika). Later, Chahat Khanna (Ayesha), Samir Kochhar (Rajat Kapur), and child artist Amrita Mukherjee (Pihu) join to drive major emotional plot twists.