Lock Upp Season 2: Riteish Deshmukh breaks silence on Harshad Chopda giving up finale spot for Shivangi Joshi, ‘Figure out how…’

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed an emotional twist when Harshad Chopda made a surprising move involving Shivangi Joshi. Riteish Deshmukh reacted to the decision while discussing the impact it could have on the competition.

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Riteish Deshmukh responds to Harshad Chopda's selfless sacrifice for Shivangi Joshi (PC: Twitter)

Lock Upp Season 2 has reached its most emotional stage as contestants fight for a place in the grand finale. A major twist during the latest episode changed the game when Harshad Chopda gave up his finale position to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination. The decision created a debate among viewers with some praising his friendship while others questioned the move. Amid the reactions, host Riteish Deshmukh has finally shared his thoughts on Harshad and Shivangi’s bond and explained why such decisions are difficult inside the reality show.

Riteish Deshmukh explains Harshad Chopda’s decision

Riteish Deshmukh opened up about Harshad Chopda’s sacrifice and said that relationships formed inside the show often influence the way contestants play the game. According to him, supporting a friend does not always mean ignoring personal goals.

Talking about Harshad’s decision on Variety India, Riteish said, “I guess, when you care for someone as a friend, then you support them. It is not a one-way thing on the show. Even Shreya and Shilpa look out for each other. You make partners in the game to figure out how to play. It is difficult, as at times you want to play together and at times, you need to play for yourself. These are calls you need to take. Eventually, there will be only one winner.”

Harshad Chopda’s sacrifice creates debate among fans

The latest twist came after Harshad won a task and became the first contestant to secure a place in the finale. However, the game changed when Shreya Kalra used her advantage to eliminate Shivangi Joshi.

Instead of continuing his journey as a finalist, Harshad decided to give up his spot and save Shivangi from elimination. His decision removed him from the competition while Shivangi remained in the race for the trophy. The emotional moment received mixed reactions online. While many viewers appreciated Harshad’s loyalty and friendship, some felt that the decision changed the direction of the game.

Riteish Deshmukh talks about staying neutral as host

Apart from discussing Harshad and Shivangi’s bond, Riteish also spoke about maintaining fairness while hosting the reality show. He said he does not pick favourites because every contestant experiences different highs and lows during the competition.

“I have enjoyed everyone’s journey. Everyone has had their own ups and downs, had great two-three weeks, followed by quieter one or two weeks. But I think towards the finale, almost all rose to the occasion. They gave their best and it has been wonderful. I like all of them. I like Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, everyone. I miss having Sunita Ji (Sunita Ahuja) in the show,” Riteish said.

Lock Upp Season 2 moves closer to the finale

With the finale approaching, Lock Upp Season 2 has entered its most unpredictable phase. Harshad’s exit and Shivangi’s survival have added another emotional layer to the competition.

The show now moves forward with contestants fighting individually for the final prize. As alliances break and personal choices become more important, the remaining episodes are expected to bring more unexpected turns before the winner is announced.