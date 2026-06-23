Lock Upp Season 2: Riteish Deshmukh fires back after being asked if he would ‘lock up’ Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: ‘Koi dignity…’

A promotional event for Lock Upp Season 2 took an interesting turn when Riteish Deshmukh was asked about Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. His spontaneous reply left the audience amused and quickly became a talking point among fans.

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Riteish Deshmukh left unimpressed after awkward question about Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt (PC: Twitter)

The launch event of Lock Upp Season 2 turned into a talking point after Riteish Deshmukh reacted strongly to an unexpected question involving his close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The actor, who is stepping into a new role as one of the hosts of the reality show, was attending the grand unveiling of the upcoming season when a journalist brought up the two Bollywood stars and their past legal troubles. While celebrity events often feature light-hearted banter, this particular question appeared to cross a line for Riteish, prompting an immediate response that quickly grabbed attention online.

What was the question that upset Riteish Deshmukh?

During the interaction, a journalist referenced the past legal cases involving Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt and suggested that both actors had enough experience with a “lock-up” environment. The reporter then asked Riteish whether he would like to invite them to the show and how he would punish them if they participated. The question immediately changed the tone of the conversation. Riteish, who has shared a long-standing friendship with both actors, appeared uncomfortable with the remark and decided to address it directly rather than ignore it.

Read more: Riteish Deshmukh honoured by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2026

Riteish Deshmukh’s response grabs attention

The actor did not hold back while responding. Making it clear that he disagreed with the question, Riteish said, “Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga.” His response received attention on social media, with many viewers praising him for standing by his friends and refusing to engage with a question he felt was inappropriate. When asked again whether he would invite Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to the show, Riteish clarified that contestant selection is not part of his responsibilities as a host.

See viral video of Riteish Deshmukh from event here

What to expect from Lock Upp Season 2?

The second season, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, marks a major change for the franchise. While the inaugural season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the new chapter will feature Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as the faces of the show.

This season will place 14 celebrity contestants inside a controlled jail-themed environment where they will face demanding tasks, shifting alliances and constant pressure. Cut off from the outside world, participants will compete while navigating personal conflicts and strategic gameplay. The makers have already introduced some of the contestants, including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena. The reality series will stream on Netflix from June 27, 2026.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s connection to Riteish’s latest project

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are also connected to Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming historical action epic Raja Shivaji, which premieres on Netflix on June 26, 2026. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film follows its successful theatrical run before making its digital debut. Sanjay Dutt plays the film’s primary antagonist Afzal Khan, bringing intensity to the central conflict. Salman Khan also appears in a special action cameo as Jiva Mahala, the loyal warrior remembered for saving Shivaji Maharaj’s life during a crucial moment in history.