Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde says she missed Salman Khan amid Shivangi Joshi controversy ‘Salman ji used to…’

Shilpa Shinde reflected on an emotional moment from Lock Upp Season 2, revealing why she remembered Salman Khan while speaking about her equation with Shivangi Joshi.

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Shilpa Shinde opens up on Lock Upp 2 fallout with Shivangi Joshi (PC: Twitter)

Reality shows are known for intense emotions, strong opinions and unexpected conflicts. Lock Upp Season 2 was no different, with several contestants grabbing attention because of their arguments inside the house. Among the most discussed rivalries was the ongoing clash between television actors Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi. Even after the show ended, the disagreements have continued to make headlines. Shilpa has now opened up about her experience, saying there were several moments viewers never got to see and revealing why she missed superstar Salman Khan during her time on the reality show.

Shilpa Shinde recalls missing Salman Khan during Lock Upp Season 2

Speaking to the media after the show, Shilpa Shinde became emotional while discussing her journey on Lock Upp Season 2. The actor claimed that several incidents from inside the house were never shown to viewers and said she particularly remembered Salman Khan because of how he handled similar situations while hosting Bigg Boss.

Sharing her experience, Shilpa said, “Very frankly, a lot of things were not telecast. The way I was spoken to, especially Shivangi Joshi’s age-shaming and work-shaming, was very insulting. That reminded me of how Salman ji used to take a stand on such issues. I missed that here.” Her statement has since sparked fresh conversations among fans of both reality shows.

Shilpa questions the hosts’ reaction

Shilpa also shared that although she felt Farah Khan treated her fairly as a contestant and did not show any favouritism, she was disappointed with how Shivangi Joshi’s behaviour was perceived during the show.

Explaining her point, Shilpa said, “After that, when you say that you are playing the game really well, you are also sending a message to today’s youth that speaking disrespectfully and responding in this manner means you are playing a good game. I didn’t like that, and I genuinely missed Salman sir because there is no one like him.”

What led to the Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi rivalry?

Throughout Lock Upp Season 2, Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi frequently found themselves involved in heated arguments. Shivangi often questioned Shilpa’s career and suggested that her personality had affected her work opportunities.

In response, Shilpa accused Shivangi of presenting a fake personality inside the house and alleged that she was using her equation with Harshad Chopda to strengthen her game. Their rivalry escalated further after another argument in which personal allegations were exchanged, making them one of the season’s most talked-about contestants.

Shilpa’s reality show experience

Unlike Shivangi Joshi, who entered a reality show format for the first time, Shilpa Shinde had previous experience after participating in and winning Bigg Boss 11. Because of that experience, many viewers expected her to handle the competitive environment with confidence.

Despite facing several challenges inside the house, Shilpa remained one of the strongest contestants and often became the centre of discussions because of her outspoken personality.

Who won Lock Upp Season 2?

Lock Upp Season 2 concluded on August 5 with content creator Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner. She defeated Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale to lift the trophy. Shilpa Shinde was seen breaking down emotionally after Shreya’s victory, as the two had developed a close friendship during the competition. Shivangi Joshi and ex-Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Yogesh Rawat finished the season as the runners-up.