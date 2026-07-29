Lock Upp Season 2: Shivangi Joshi recalls childhood abuse on reality show, ‘He tried to kiss…’

Shivangi Joshi made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp Season 2 as she shared a painful childhood memory that she had carried for years.

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Shivangi Joshi recalls traumatic childhood incident on Lock Upp Season 2 (PC: Twitter)

Childhood experiences can leave a lasting impact and sometimes it takes years before someone feels ready to speak about them. During the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, actor Shivangi Joshi opened up about a painful incident from her childhood that she had kept buried for years. Her emotional confession left fellow contestants visibly moved as she shared how she finally found the courage to speak about her trauma.

Shivangi Joshi opens up about painful childhood experience

During the episode, Shivangi revealed that she was allegedly abused by a man she considered her uncle. She shared that the man was her mother’s brother, whom she addressed as “Mama Ji.” According to Shivangi, her mother trusted him completely and he would often pick her up from school.

Recalling those days, Shivangi said, “He used to tell my mother that he would pick me up from school. Since I wanted to become an actor, he would say I needed to learn how to drive. He asked me to sit on his lap, hold the steering wheel and said, ‘You’ll learn this way.’ I didn’t understand what was happening or what his intentions were, but I knew I didn’t like it. Eventually, I told him I didn’t want to learn anymore.”

The incident that changed everything for Shivangi

The actor then spoke about another incident that deeply affected her. Shivangi alleged that one evening when she was home alone, the same man came to the house and tried to take advantage of the situation. She recalled, “My parents had gone out, and he came home at night. He told me that if I wanted to become an actor in Mumbai, I would have to do different kinds of scenes and should be prepared. He kissed my forehead and cheeks, and when he tried to kiss me on my lips, I pushed him away. I accidentally hit him, and he got angry and threw me to the floor.”

Shivangi further shared that before anything else could happen, her parents returned home after hearing her screams. She said they immediately understood something was wrong, confronted the man and threw him out of the house. Despite that, the incident left her carrying emotional scars for years.

She has seen her family survive from nothing, struggling to get food, have been through molest@tion. To giving her family everything she can ❤️‍#ShivangiJoshi #Lockupp2 #ShivangiInLockupp2 pic.twitter.com/VcT0VNL9Rk — .ᵗᵒˣᶦᶜ ˢᵒˡᵒ (@shivisthetic) July 28, 2026

Shivangi credits Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda for giving her courage

While making the revelation, Shivangi said she finally found the strength to speak because of the encouragement she received from fellow contestants and actors Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda. She said their support made her feel comfortable enough to share one of the most difficult experiences of her life on national television.

Shivangi’s mother shares an important message

Following the episode, Shivangi’s mother reacted with an emotional message urging parents to educate children about safe and unsafe touch. She encouraged families to create an environment where children feel comfortable speaking without fear. She wrote, “Talk to your children. Teach them, early, the difference between a touch that is okay and one that is not. And when they try to tell you something, even without the right words, listen. Believe them.”

She further added, “What my daughter went through should never happen to any child. If our story protects even one, it was worth telling. Keep them close, keep them heard.”

See Shivangi Joshi’s mother’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

More about Lock Upp Season 2

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to witness contestants opening up about deeply personal moments from their lives, making the reality show a platform for conversations that go beyond entertainment. As the show is reaching to its conclusion part the game is getting more and more tense amongst Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chaudhary, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav.