Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra alleges Ram Kapoor kissed her without consent on reality show, says ‘I spit on…’

Shreya Kalra has made serious allegations about an incident she claims took place during Lock Upp Season 2. Her remarks have sparked widespread discussion online.

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Shreya Kalra breaks silence on alleged on-set incident (PC: Twitter)

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to grab attention as fresh controversies unfold inside the jail-themed reality show. While the competition has become more intense with every passing episode another incident has now become the talking point among viewers. Contestant Shreya Kalra made serious allegations against fellow contestant Ram Kapoor during a conversation inside the house. She claimed that he kissed her without her consent after she saved him from elimination in a task. Her remarks have sparked discussion among fans as the reality show moves into a crucial stage with changing friendships and rising tensions.

Shreya Kalra opens up about the alleged incident

The issue came to light during a conversation between Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde following one of the recent tasks. While discussing what happened during the challenge Shreya first spoke about Ram Kapoor getting “too close” to Shivangi Joshi‘s face.

According to Shreya, Harshad Chopda immediately stepped in and asked Ram Kapoor to maintain some distance from Shivangi. However she questioned why Harshad later apologised to Ram Kapoor after making the request. Recalling the moment Shreya said, “Ram sir came too close to Shivangi’s face during the task. Then Harshad asked him not to come this close to Shivangi’s face. But as soon as he stepped back Harshad started apologising to him.”

‘I spit on these seniors’

Shreya also spoke about an earlier moment in the show when she claimed Ram Kapoor kissed her on the cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination. Expressing her discomfort she said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time if he tries to kiss me I am going to hold his mouth and be like that my father doesn’t kiss me this much don’t kiss me now.”

She further said, “I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.” She further criticised his behaviour while speaking about the incident and made it clear that she did not appreciate what had happened.

The relationship between Ram Kapoor and Shreya had changed

Interestingly Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra were not on good terms during the early weeks of the show. The two contestants frequently clashed inside the house. Their relationship appeared to improve after Shreya became Ram’s controller during the game. She also won multiple tasks that helped keep him safe from elimination.

Because of this many viewers believed the two had moved past their earlier disagreements. However Shreya’s latest allegations suggest that the equation between them has once again taken a dramatic turn.

See viral video from Lock Upp Season 2 here

Shreya will always have my respect for this. It’s not easy to call out a TV face as big as Ram Kapoor on national TV. I hope she maintains this stance even on judgement day but even if she doesn’t, she’ll still have my respect.#ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/iKiJwwjLhd — ℱ۵ (@SupFiza) July 20, 2026

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to witness unexpected twists

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has continued to deliver dramatic moments through intense tasks emotional confrontations and shifting alliances.

The latest episode also witnessed Yogesh Rawat’s eviction from the competition. At the same time a new promo has hinted at the arrival of a wildcard contestant who is expected to shake up the game. Social media speculation suggests that digital creator Apoorva Mukhija aka “Rebel Kid” could be entering the reality show although there has been no official confirmation.