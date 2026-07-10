Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra makes SHOCKING revelation, claims Kushal Tandon DMed her while dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I was dating…’

A new controversy has emerged on Lock Upp Season 2 after Shreya Kalra shared a personal claim involving actor Kushal Tandon. Her statement has sparked fresh discussion among viewers and quickly gained attention on social media.

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Shreya Kalra drops bombshell on Lock Upp Season 2 (PC: Twitter)

Shocking personal revelations continue to dominate Lock Upp Season 2, and this time contestant Shreya Kalra has grabbed attention with claims involving actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. During a candid conversation inside the reality show, Shreya alleged that Kushal had sent her direct messages on social media when he was reportedly involved with Shivangi. She also claimed she later showed the entire chat to Shivangi to avoid any misunderstanding. Neither Kushal nor Shivangi has responded to these allegations so far, but the remarks have already become one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode.

What did Shreya Kalra reveal about Kushal Tandon?

While speaking with fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, Shreya looked back at an incident that happened when she was shooting a promotional video for one of Shivangi Joshi’s television projects. Although she avoided taking names directly during the conversation, she mouthed Kushal Tandon’s name and hinted that the actor had contacted her on Instagram after the shoot.

Sharing her side of the story, Shreya said, “He DMed me after the shoot. I was dating at that time and there was something going on between Kushal and Shivangi as well. I didn’t know about it. Then Kushal started speaking to me but when I got a hint about him and Shivangi I stopped.” According to her, she never encouraged the conversation because she was already in a relationship and did not want to get involved in any misunderstanding.

Why did Shreya show her phone to Shivangi?

Shreya further revealed that she eventually met Shivangi Joshi on the set. According to her, Shivangi casually mentioned that Kushal had told her Shreya had followed and messaged him first. Shreya claimed she immediately objected to the statement.

She recalled saying, “Excuse me! I wouldn’t be the first person to approach any man. I’ve never done that in my entire life.” To avoid any confusion, she handed over her phone to Shivangi and allowed her to read the complete conversation. According to Shreya, “I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn’t flirt back and I didn’t say anything.”

Did Shivangi react emotionally?

During the conversation, Shilpa Shinde asked Shreya whether Shivangi became emotional after reading the messages. Shreya responded by claiming that Shivangi did cry after the shoot. She further alleged that a few months later Kushal shared a social media post announcing that the two had parted ways. Shreya also claimed that while both were inside Lock Upp Season 2, she once brought up Shivangi’s past relationship. However, according to her, Shivangi chose not to discuss the issue and changed the topic instead.

Have Kushal Tandon or Shivangi Joshi responded?

At the time of writing, neither Kushal Tandon nor Shivangi Joshi has issued any public statement regarding Shreya Kalra’s claims. The allegations were made during a conversation inside Lock Upp Season 2 and have not been independently verified. Meanwhile, Kushal is currently on Kunal Kemmu‘s host show The Alliance as a contestant along with Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah and Delbar Arya under alliance name Warriors.

The reality show has already made headlines for several personal disclosures by contestants, and this latest revelation has added another layer of controversy. Fans are now waiting to see whether the show’s hosts address the matter during the upcoming Judgement Day episode or if Kushal and Shivangi choose to respond outside the show. Until then, the claims remain one contestant’s account of past events.