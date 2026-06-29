Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra sparks outrage for personal attack on Akanksha Choudhary’s family, fans say: ‘Cheap mentality wali…’

An intense confrontation inside the Lock Upp Season 2 house has become a major talking point online, with viewers divided over Shreya Kalra's comments during an argument with Akanksha Choudhary.

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Shreya Kalra slammed after remarks about Akanksha Choudhary's family (PC: Twitter)

Tensions inside Lock Upp Season 2 have escalated after a heated confrontation between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary went viral on social media. A clip from the show has triggered widespread discussion online, with viewers reacting strongly to the personal remarks exchanged during the argument. While reality shows are often known for drama and conflict, many fans felt this particular fight crossed limits when personal and family-related comments entered the conversation. The video continues to circulate widely, drawing mixed reactions from audiences.

What led to the fight between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary?

The confrontation reportedly began when Sufi Motiwala asked Shreya Kalra to predict whether a fight would break out in the house. Responding to the situation, Shreya pointed towards Yogesh Rawat and suggested that conflict could erupt quickly because of him.

This remark angered Yogesh, who accused Shreya of flirting with him despite being in a relationship. He also called her “desperate”, which led Shreya to retaliate by calling him a cheater and bringing up his alleged connection with Akanksha Choudhary. As the argument escalated, Akanksha stepped in and asked Shreya to stop making personal comments. What started as a casual exchange soon turned into a serious verbal fight involving accusations and counter-accusations between contestants.

Why is Shreya Kalra facing backlash?

The situation worsened when Shreya allegedly made personal remarks about ex Splitsvilla 16 contestant Akanksha Choudhary, including calling her a “homewrecker” and commenting on her family background. She also questioned Akanksha’s financial status and accused her of using external influence for publicity.

Akanksha responded by stating that she earns independently and also clarified that her brother is an IAS officer who achieved success through merit. Despite this, the argument continued with further exchanges between the contestants. At one point, Shreya remarked that Akanksha should be glad she did not appear on her podcast as it would have turned into chaos. Even fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala was seen urging Shreya to avoid going below the belt during the heated exchange.

See viral video of Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary here

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How did fans react to the viral video?

Once the clip surfaced online, it quickly attracted strong reactions from viewers. Many users criticised Shreya Kalra for dragging personal and family matters into the argument.

One user wrote, “So cheap, Shreya.” Another commented, “She has crossed all limits.” A different user said, “Being a public personality and having such a cheap mentality. So disgusting.” A viral comment read, “Cheap mentality wali aurat hai hi ye.” Another user added, “Going on someone’s family is such a cheap thing to do.” The backlash also extended to discussions about reality show behaviour, with many viewers stating that personal attacks should not be part of entertainment content.

What is the history between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary?

The tension between the two contestants reportedly did not begin inside Lock Upp Season 2. Their conflict traces back to the Splitsvilla 16 finale controversy involving Yogesh Rawat, where accusations of cheating and relationship overlap surfaced.

Following that incident, Shreya publicly criticised both Yogesh and Akanksha, accusing them of betrayal and questioning their actions. Akanksha later claimed that Shreya continued to speak negatively about her in various podcasts and interviews, which further strained their relationship. According to Akanksha, she eventually refused to appear on Shreya’s podcast due to past remarks and ongoing tension between them.