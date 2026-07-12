Lock Upp Season 2: Ssunita Ahuja confirms Bollywood debut after reality show exit with…

After her stint on Lock Upp Season 2, Ssunita Ahuja is ready to explore a new chapter in the entertainment industry. The star recently confirmed her Bollywood debut and spoke about what fans can expect from her upcoming venture.

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Ssunita Ahuja announces her acting debut (PC: Instagram)

Ssunita Ahuja is ready to begin a new journey in the entertainment industry after exiting Lock Upp Season 2. While her stint on the reality show came to an early end due to health concerns, she has now shared exciting news that has surprised fans. Govinda‘s wife revealed that she will soon make her Bollywood debut alongside her son Yash Ahuja. The announcement has generated curiosity as the mother-son duo is set to share screen space in the same film, marking a unique launch in Hindi cinema.

Ssunita and Yash to make their Bollywood debut together

Speaking about the project with ANI, Ssunita confirmed that she and her son Yash Ahuja will be seen together in a film backed by producer Ektaa Kapoor. She also revealed that the movie is expected to hit theatres in September.

Sharing her excitement, Ssunita said she has immense love and respect for Ektaa Kapoor and credited her for giving her the opportunity to appear on Netflix’s Lock Upp. She added that the two share a wonderful bond. Interestingly, Ssunita will not only debut with her son but will also play Yash’s mother on screen. She described it as a rare moment, saying it could be the first time in the film industry that a real-life mother and son are being launched together in the same project.

Ssunita seeks fans’ blessings for Yash

While discussing Yash’s debut, Ssunita made an emotional appeal to her supporters. She requested fans to shower the same love and blessings on her son that they have always given her throughout the years.

Yash Ahuja has been preparing for his Bollywood debut for quite some time. His sister, Tina Ahuja, had already stepped into films with Second Hand Husband, released in 2015. Now the family’s next generation is ready to continue its journey in the entertainment industry.

Why Ssunita exited Lock Upp Season 2?

Ssunita recently left Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 due to health issues. During the show, she explained that her diabetes was not under control and that she was also dealing with menopause, breathing difficulties and physical pain. She openly told the hosts that her health had become a priority and that she wanted to leave the competition because she was finding it difficult to continue under those circumstances.

High-voltage drama continues in Lock Upp 2

The latest episodes of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 have been packed with dramatic twists. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh recently announced a shocking double eviction that saw Riyaz Aly and Ssunita Ahuja leave the show. Meanwhile, actor Ram Kapoor managed to save himself after emotionally speaking about a traumatic childhood experience. Contestant Akanksha Chaudhary has also landed in the punishment cell, adding more tension to the competition.