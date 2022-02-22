The controversial reality show Lock Upp, produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut, is all set to premiere on MX Player and ALT Balaji on 27 February. In a new promo released on the show’s Instagram handle, controversial stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui is revealed as ‘Inmate No: 02’ or the second contestant to be locked up in Kangana’s jail.Also Read - Wait, What? Did Ekta Kapoor Get Kidnapped At Gunpoint? Here's The Truth | Viral Video

The promo begins with Munawar taking the stage at a stand-up comedy show. Just when he is about to begin his act, he is seen behind the bars, complete with a handcuff and an orange jumpsuit. 'Inka kaam hai logon ko hasaana… par iss atyaachaari khel mein yeh khud bhul jaayenge hasna,' the caption of the promo read.

For the uninitiated, Munawar was arrested last year by the police in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making indecent remarks against Hindu deities. After spending 37 days in jail, he was granted bail.

Lock Upp, hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut, is expected to last for 72 days. 16 controversial celebrities will be locked inside Kangana’s jail. They will have to reveal their darkest secrets and perform tasks to get access to basic amenities. What are your thoughts on the promo? Sound off in the comments below.