Lock Upp Update: Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp‘s popularity appears to be growing by the day, with the show recently surpassing 200 million views. Its intriguing material and contentious participants are ensuring that the audience is entertained at all times. The ‘Atyachari Khel’ is gradually affecting the contestants, who are now attempting to heal their shattered ties with one another in order to stay alive in this game.Also Read - TejRan Fans go Gaga as Karan Kundrra Says He's in 'Committed Relationship' on Lock Upp

In today’s episode, Mandana directly apologised to Azma for her actions and expressed her desire to move on from their physical altercation. Azma, on the other hand, rejected her apologies, believing they lacked sincerity. Azma also expressed anxiety about how her parents might view things from the outside, while also emphasising that she does not quarrel with anyone unnecessarily. Mandana was drawn by the talk to Zeeshan and Ali, with whom she discussed the entire scenario. Mandana appeared irritated by Azma’s behaviour, indicating that the conversation did not go well. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Buys a Swanky Audi Q7, Karan Kundrra Celebrates Like a Proud BF - See Happy Pics

As the show progresses, we are yet to see what twists and turns our contestants experience that drive them to the edge. Will there be more apologies, or will the Badass Jail bring out the worst from our contestants? Only time will tell. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Removes T-Shirt on Camera: 'Zyada Nahi Kar Sakti...'

MX Player and ALTBalaji live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Watch this space for more updates on the show.