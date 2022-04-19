Lock Upp: With each passing day, Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp‘ appears to be living up to its name of ‘Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel,’ as the show keeps the competitors and viewers on the edge. When Zeeshan Khan was agitated by Azma Fallah, he lost his cool and got into a nasty brawl with her, causing turmoil in the jail and proving to be risky to all of the contestants, which led to Zeeshan’s elimination by jailor Karan Kundrra.Also Read - Lock Upp: Azma Fallah Takes a Dig on Prince Narula’s Past Relationship With Nora Fatehi - Watch Video

Zeeshan Khan’s ugly feud with Azma:

It all started with Zeeshan having a heated-up argument with Azma after she passed an inaccurate statement about Zeeshan’s girlfriend. This made Zeeshan angry and he started to scream at Azma. The fight went to the next level when Zeeshan started to destroy Azma’s bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan’s bed and threw away his protein powder. This only angered him more and his ensuing behaviour was way beyond acceptable norms. Also Read - Munawar Faruqui's Mom Died by Suicide, Drank Acid - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down After Comedian Explains All on Lock Upp

The Jailor Karan Kundrra was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan’s unacceptable behavior are for all to see. Zeeshan’s elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being. Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma's Striptease Act For The Ladies, Says he Wants to Hookup With Poonam Pandey!

Check Karan Kundrra schooling cellmates in Lock Upp:

‘Lock Upp’ is churning out entertainment for audiences with its unique format. The show is known for having the most controversial celebrities locked in jail. ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants.

