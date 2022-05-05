Lock Upp latest news: When Ekta Kapoor launched Lock Upp, she wanted to give India its first captivity based show and a show which is hosted by a tough woman. Lock Upp now went on to become one of the most popular shows in the webspace, boasting top names from the television world like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Prince Narula among others. As the show nears its finale, a little birdie tells us that Ekta is all set to offer Lock Upp winner the lead role in one of her upcoming shows. Now, this shouldn’t be a surprise considering the producer has offered prominent roles to those coming out of reality shows in the past.Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Tejasswi Prakash is All Set to Enter as Queen Warden, TejRan Fans Say, 'Hottest Jailor And Warden Duo' - Check Twitter Reactions

While Tejasswi Prakash bagged Naagin 6 while she was still inside Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan also got Lock Upp after his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Earlier, when Rashami Desai had entertained the audience by participating in Bigg Boss 13, she got an interesting role in Naagin 4 alongside Nia Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show has entered its final week with as many as seven contestants in the competition. Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma and Anjali Arora. Interestingly, Prince has already reached the top two after the latest twist in the show. And now, the weekend will see one contestant lifting the first ever Lock Upp trophy. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Lock Upp!