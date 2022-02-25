Lock Upp’s Third Contestant Revealed: Ace wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to be locked up inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. After TV actors Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Babita is the fourth contestant on the fearless reality show. Babita says: “I am very excited to get into a show like ‘Lock Upp’ because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show. With this show, people will get to know what I am. Previously the audience has known me from the film ‘Dangal’. So, now people will get to know my real personality, my likes, and dislikes, and how I am in my real life as a person.”Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Ritesh to Join Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Actor Reveals

Babita in the promo revealed that you might have seen the biopic but ‘asli dangal toh jail mein hoga’ (The real war will be inside the jail). Babita Phogat won India’s first gold medal in women’s wrestling at 2014 Commonwealth Games. She won silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2010 Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships and later forayed into politics in 2019. Also Read - Lock Upp's Third Contestant is Poonam Pandey, Gets Arrested for ‘Boldness’- Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)



Lock Upp will be hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The show involves 16 celebrities from all walks of life locked in jail for months without the amenities and they will compete with each other for getting the basic comforts. Also Read - Lock Upp Contestant Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence on Dealing With Kangana Ranaut, And Being 'Controversial'

Lock Upp will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.