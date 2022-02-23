Lock Upp confirmed contestant: Model and actress Poonam Pandey, who is the queen of controversies, has now been confirmed as the third contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show Lock Upp that is all set to premiere on MX Player and ALT Balaji on 27 February 2022. Poonam who made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013, expresses her excitement to be on the show and says that she is not aware of what is going to happen inside the jail and just knows a little bit about its concept. Poonam says, “I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India -Lock Upp. I don’t know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp.”Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Ritesh to Join Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Actor Reveals

Poonam Pandey further reveals her apprehension to be locked up inside Kangana's jail. "I don't know how am I going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time," she adds.

Television czarina Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp will have 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in host Kangana Ranaut's jail and they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. It will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

