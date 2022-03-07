Lock Up’s First Elimination: Actor Kangana Ranaut‘s brave reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel‘ has gone viral. The show, which stars 13 controversial celebrities, has a unique format loaded with excitement, conflict, and endless masala that spectators have never seen before. And now it’s time for the first participant to be eliminated from the show. Godman Swami Chakrapani is the first contestant to be eliminated from the OTT series.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Raazi After 8 Days at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report

The Lock Upp participants come from a variety of backgrounds, including politics, social media, and entertainment. Godman Swami Chakrapani, who claims to be the president of Hindu Mahasabha, a long-standing Hindu nationalist organisation in India, is one of the guests on the broadcast. He was also unable to assist his teammates while doing tasks on the show. As a result, Kangana Ranaut, the host, and the audience voted to eliminate him in the first week. Also Read - Sunny Leone: Don't Want Others to Make The Choices That I Have Made in My Life | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

During the show, Saisha expressed her discomfort with Chakrapani’s touch and asked him if he would do the same with other ladies. She said, “Don’t do this with me. I feel very uncomfortable. Will you do this with others? I am a woman and I don’t like it, be it friendship or anything else.”

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants.

