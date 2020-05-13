India is putting in efforts to control the coronavirus scare. While the nation observed 50 days of lockdown, PM Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Tuesday at 8 pm, talked about the fourth phase of the lockdown, a financial package worth Rs 20 lakh crore and new rules and guidelines which will be given before May 18. As soon as the announcement was made, hashtags #Lockdown4.0 and #ModiMangalSandesh started trending. Various Bollywood celebrities joined the trend and tweeted in support of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package, Says Lockdown 4.0 Will be Totally Different | Top Developments

Check these out:

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Very powerful and inspiring speech by Shri Narendra Modi ji @PMOIndia #golocal".

Roy actor Arjun Rampal tweeted, "Wow 20 lakh Crore!!!!! Now that's what is the need of the hour and that's why he's our leader @PMOIndia@narendramodi great news in these uncertain times. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #jaihind."

Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote, “आत्मनिर्भर भारत.” Chetan Bhagat tweeted, “While no details of #Lockdown4 yet, mood at the top is definitely shifting towards the economy. And if that’s how the top thinks, you can be sure soon the bottom shall follow. Bye Lockdowns. Hello economy.”

Actor Anupam Kher wrote, “जब भारत के प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi बोलते हैं तो न केवल देश बल्कि पूरा विश्व सुनता है और प्रेरणा लेता है।130 करोड़ भारतीय आत्मनिर्भरता की कुंजी लेकर चलेंगे तो क़ामयाबी यक़ीनन हमारे क़दम चूमेगी।वैसे 20,00,000 करोड़ ऐसे दिखते है- 20000000000000! गणित ठीक है ना? शायद!#जयहो”