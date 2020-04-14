Presently, in view of increasing cases due to Coronavirus, the 21-day lockdown implemented in the country has been extended till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 am, announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended. His decision was welcomed by several celebrities, who have been offering support to the government by spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - PM Modi Covers Face With 'Gamcha' Even in His Twitter DP, That's The Level of Safety You Need to Fight COVID-19

The PM’s announcement came as the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark including 339 deaths. Also Read - Lockdown Extended: Indian Railways Suspends Train Services Till May 3

After the announcement of the lockdown extension till May 3, many films, as well as TV celebrities, took to their social media accounts to share their views on the same. Also Read - Why Did PM Modi Extend Lockdown Till May 3 And Not April 30?

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Vivek Agnihotri

Friends, You can achieve all this before 3rd May: – lose weight/ be fitter

– learn about food

– learn a new skill

– throw away what you don’t need/live light

– discover new ideas and be ready for #NewWorld

– discover your #CreativeConsciousness

– be succesful #Lockdown2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 14, 2020

Rajeev Khandelwal

Let’s respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 14, 2020

Rangoli Chandel

Glad Modi extended the lock down, I also liked the decision about the states where it’s increasing will remain shut while others which become Corona free can start to operate, good jo karega woh Bharega, but the speech was too short, wish Modi ji would motivate us little more. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

KRK

PM #Modi ji has increased #Lockdown2 till 3rd May 2020! It’s superb! But again Modi ji didn’t say that how will these people survive without money, who are struck somewhere in lockdown? These people must be allowed to go to their homes, otherwise many will die without food. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 14, 2020

Shruti Seth

Stay strong!

Stay safe!

Stay home! Till May 3rd

And let’s fight this together. 🇮🇳 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 14, 2020

Anupam Kher

मुझे नहीं लगता हम में से किसी ने भी अपने जीवन काल में कभी भी सुबह के 10 बजने का इतनी बेसब्री से इंतज़ार किया होगा। प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi क्या बोलेंगे 99% लोगों को इसका अंदाज़ा है। लेकिन देश के प्रधान सेवक हमें सांत्वना भी देंगे और थोड़ी ऊर्जा भी।ये भी हम सब जानते हैं।🤓🌈🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 14, 2020

Here’s the full video of Narendra Modi. Watch: