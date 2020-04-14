Presently, in view of increasing cases due to Coronavirus, the 21-day lockdown implemented in the country has been extended till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 am, announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended. His decision was welcomed by several celebrities, who have been offering support to the government by spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - PM Modi Covers Face With 'Gamcha' Even in His Twitter DP, That's The Level of Safety You Need to Fight COVID-19

The PM’s announcement came as the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark including 339 deaths. Also Read - Lockdown Extended: Indian Railways Suspends Train Services Till May 3



After the announcement of the lockdown extension till May 3, many films, as well as TV celebrities, took to their social media accounts to share their views on the same. Also Read - Why Did PM Modi Extend Lockdown Till May 3 And Not April 30?

Neil Nitin Mukesh



View this post on Instagram

My reaction to the extension till 3rd may . All Future Plans 👈🏻👆🏻 😂 Ready ?

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Vivek Agnihotri

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rangoli Chandel

KRK

Shruti Seth

Anupam Kher

Here’s the full video of Narendra Modi. Watch: