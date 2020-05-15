In the latest episode of ‘Lockdown With Johars‘, filmmaker Karan Johar shares another funny video of his two munchkins Roohi and Yash dancing adorably to the tunes of Aankh Maare. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey”. Also Read - Karan Johar’s Singing Gives Roohi And Yash a Headache in ‘Lockdown With Johars’- Watch

Roohi and Yash in red t-shirts, dance as if no one is watching them. Their grand mom Hiroo Johar gives them company. She is seen moving with the music beats. Karan is surprised to see Roohi’s steps and calls her relentless dancer. On the other hand, Yash goes crazy and does a barati dance while dragging his pops all the way to his playing area. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Arjun Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Stars Extend Condolences to Families Affected

Watch Roohi and Yash’s cute video here:

Fans love Roohi and Yash’s videos and their father makes sure to share insights into their lockdown days. Friends from Bollywood took to the comments section to reply. Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry give love to these two babies. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Love them and your banter with them.” Managing Director & CEO, Universal Music Group, Devraj Sanyal wrote, “Hahahahaha too cute. These videos everyday are our parts of the day when it’s all good. Keep em coming @karanjohar god bless these two laddooos”.

Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers and producers in Bollywood who will be next making a multi-starrer project Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.