Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Laila: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played 'Laila' in Heropanti 2, recently spoke about his role in the film. Nawazuddin has a lot to say about portraying an adversary character in the upcoming film, which is set to be released on April 29th, 2022. The actor revealed what made him play the character and more.

The actor recalled "I was in London shooting for some other film when this role was offered to me by Ahmed and Rajat. They narrated the character to me while we were traveling to a certain location in the countryside and then later we took the narration to the hotel. Both Ahmed and Rajat had a lot of zeal and enthusiasm while narrating Laila to me, which was impressive! The fact that they were living the character made me want to play 'Laila' even more."

He later added "However, Heropanti 2 is a commercial film but today, the authenticity, the background, the reasons, and the logic of the character matter more than anything. I did realize that even the content-driven movies don't have as much information as Ahmed and Rajat had for this character."

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is one of the most awaited films of the year. In addition to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria play significant roles in the film. In the meantime, Nawaz has a diverse filmography that includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru,’ ‘Noorani Chehra,’ and ‘Adbhut,’ among others.

