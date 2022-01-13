Lohri 2022 songs in Hindi and Punjabi: Lohri will be celebrated in North India today, January 13, 2020, with traditional fervour and joy. The festival of Lohri is Punjabis’ cultural celebration which marks the culmination of winter by worshipping fire. It is celebrated on Winter Solstice day. As it falls on the shortest day of the year, Lohri is celebrated by lighting fire and creating a bonfire to mark the onset of longer days. It is celebrated the night before Makar Sankranti. People lit bonfire while tossing popcorn, peanuts and rewari on it. The festival is also marked by prayers and dance.Also Read - Happy Lohri 2022: Greetings, Messages, SMS, Cards, WhatsApp Status, GIFs in English, Punjabi, Hindi to Send on Harvest Festival

Bollywood has added festivals to their films to add a punch of jazz to the plot. It has been primarily used as the platform for the lead actors to bond, express love and celebrate the festival together. From Lo aa gayi Lohri ve to Charha De Rang, here are Lohri-themed Bollywood and Punjabi songs celebrating the harvest festival in the most vibrant manner:

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve

No Bollywood song can portray Lohri better than this one featuring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan. The song from 2004-starrer 'Veer Zara' is set in a 'pind' or village of Punjab giving it a more realistic feel.

Sundar Mundari Oye

Sundar Mundari Oye from a Punjabi movie Asa Nu Maan Watna Da is sung by Harbhajan Mann.



Charha De Rang

‘Charha De Rang’ from Dharmendra’s ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ is yet another Lohri number set in Punjab featuring the Deol brothers, who just steal the show with their performances. The song fits well into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love interest. While the lyrics of the song speak little about Lohri, the traditional dance of the star cast around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival. A dab of the warmth of love in the cold winter month!

Balle Balle

Featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa, the song is from the movie Mel Karade Rabba. It was sung by Feroz Khan and Sarabjit Kaur.

Chappa Chappa

The foot-tapping number with Vishal Bhardwaj lending music to Gulzar’s lyrics is a Lohri anthem. Set in the backdrop of Punjab militancy that ripped through the state in late 80s and early 90s, the song from Maachis portrays the softer side of militants, in the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland, yearning for their beloveds but their circumstances thwarft.

Lohri Song by Manni D

The festive song celebrating the spirit of the festival was sung by Manni D. The number features people celebrating Lohri with Manni D dancing and singing

Laal Ghaagra

The most recent Lohri song in Bollywood is ‘Laal Ghaagra’ from Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s major hit ‘Good Newwz’. The song celebrates the first Lohri of a baby and portrays the festival as a reason to get together with the lead duo seen flying to Delhi from Mumbai for merry and gaiety.

Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13 across Punjab and other parts of northern India. Happy Lohri!