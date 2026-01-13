Home

Entertainment

Lohri 2026: From Shah Rukh Khans Veer Zaara to Sunny Deols Yamla Pagla Deewana, 5 Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of Punjabi traditions

Lohri 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara to Sunny Deol’s Yamla Pagla Deewana, 5 Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of Punjabi traditions

Celebrate Lohri 2026 with 5 Bollywood films from Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara to Sunny Deol’s Yamla Pagla Deewana that capture the spirit of Punjabi culture and traditions.

Lohri 2026 is here, and Punjabis across India and abroad are preparing to celebrate this lively festival with bonfires, folk songs, and energetic Bhangra. Beyond the traditional rituals, Bollywood has beautifully captured the essence of Lohri in films over the years. Watching these movies and their iconic songs can make the celebration even more joyful and culturally immersive.

Why is it celebrated?

Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival observed on January 13 each year. It marks the end of the coldest winter days and the arrival of longer, warmer days. Farmers pray to Agni (Fire) and Surya (the Sun) for prosperity and a bountiful harvest of wheat and sugarcane. The festival also honors Dulla Bhatti, a legendary folk hero who rescued young girls from slavery. Families gather around bonfires, throw seasonal treats like popcorn, peanuts, and sesame seeds into the flames, and perform Bhangra and Gidda, celebrating community, gratitude, and cultural pride.

Bollywood films that capture the spirit of Lohri

1. Veer-Zaara (2004) – Features one of Bollywood’s most iconic Lohri sequences. The song “Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve” depicts a grand celebration in a Punjabi village, where family members, including characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, dance around a massive bonfire alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It highlights traditional Gidda and Bhangra while welcoming Zaara to her first Lohri in the village.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

2. Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) – The song Charha De Rang depicts the Deol family (late Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol) celebrating in vibrant rural Punjab. It captures the communal joy of dancing around the bonfire and the festive warmth of winter gatherings.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) – Known for its wedding songs, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ also features a Lohri scene after the interval. The family gathers around a sacred fire, singing folk-inspired tunes that emphasize the bond between generations and the shared warmth of culture.

4. Son of Sardaar (2012) – The film presents high-energy Lohri festivities in a village. The song Tu Kamal Di, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla, shows large crowds in colorful Punjabi attire performing energetic Bhangra around the bonfire, perfectly reflecting the festive zeal of the harvest season.

5. Jab We Met (2007) – Although it does not feature a dedicated Lohri song, the Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor starrer captures the festival’s essence through Geet’s joint family in Bhatinda. The lively atmosphere of their ancestral home, with constant music, communal meals, and spontaneous celebrations, mirrors the playful energy of Lohri gatherings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.