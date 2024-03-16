By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Contest In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 With BJP
New Delhi: On joining BJP, singer Anuradha Paudwal says, “I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today.”
