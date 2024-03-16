Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Contest In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 With BJP

  • Home
Updated: March 16, 2024 1:45 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Shawn Dass

New Delhi: On joining BJP, singer Anuradha Paudwal says, “I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today.”

