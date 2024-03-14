Home

Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrates Birthday, Cuts LCU Theme Cake With Guns on It – See Visuals

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj who has directed Master and Leo, celebrates his birthday with close ones. Here's a look at the celebration. Watch the videos.

Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrated his 38th birthday in style on March 14, gathering with friends at a hotel in Chennai. A video capturing the moment of him cutting his birthday cake has been making rounds on social media, drawing attention to the cake’s theme – ‘LCU’ or Lokesh Cinematic Universe. What sets this cake apart is its depiction of guns, reflecting the gritty and intense themes often explored in Lokesh’s films. In the viral video, Lokesh is seen cutting the cake and sharing the first slice with producer Jagadish, known for his association with Thalapathy Vijay and his talent management company, The Route.

Among Lokesh’s friends present at the celebration were filmmaker and writer Rathna Kumar, who collaborated with him on projects like ‘Master’ and ‘Leo’, and actor Arjun Das, adding to the camaraderie of the occasion.



Rathna Kumar took to social media to share photos from Lokesh’s birthday bash, extending his wishes and expressing anticipation for Lokesh’s future endeavors. His caption, “Vetri Kazhagam. Happy Birthday Nanba @lokesh.kanagaraj. All the best for Another BLOCKBUSTER,” reflects the supportive and encouraging atmosphere among the filmmaker circle.



Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for his next big project, collaborating with Superstar Rajinikanth for a film tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 171’. Set to commence filming in April 2024 and produced by Sun Pictures, the project has already piqued the interest of fans eager to witness the magic of this collaboration.

Notably, Lokesh clarified that ‘Thalaivar 171’ will not be part of his established ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’, commonly referred to as LCU. Unlike his previous works which delved into themes of vigilante justice and societal issues like drug abuse, this standalone film is expected to offer a fresh narrative and cinematic experience.

