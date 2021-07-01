Loki Episode 4 Review: Episode four of Marvel’s Loki has been released and get ready to expect the unexpected in the episode. Also Read - Loki Episode 3 Review: No Major Development In Plot May Disappoint You, But Lady Loki-God of Mischief's Chemistry Balances It AllM

While episode three came out as a little disappointment for all Loki fans, this episode has balanced it all. The episode opens in Asgard and narrates the story of Lady Loki aka Sylvie and why has been running away from the TVA. Episode four also unveils a lot of things about Time Variance Authority. Loki and Sylvie are apprehended by TVA, Loki tells Mobius that they are all variants and a lot more. While these minute details add to the suspense, it also turns the table and makes the episode more entertaining.

During the episode, Loki is being 'punished' by Mobius and the scene reminds you of the Netflix series Lucifer. Yes, the makers of Loki have borrowed the idea of 'hell loop' from Lucifer.

Hell Loop In Lucifer:

While the episode is serious and intense, what shifts your focus a little is the introduction of The Time Keepers. It really takes away the intensity of the scene and rather makes it look a little comical. Considering that this was the first time viewers were being introduced with The Time Keepers, maybe the intensity with the characters must have been maintained.

Moreover, we have repeatedly seen how the makers of Loki are playing along with the definition of Love. While in episode three Loki came across as bisexual and explained that probably love is a dagger, episode four presented how probably Loki has fallen in love with himself (confusing? Watch the episode).

It is delighted to see how the makers are presenting the different sides of Loki in almost every episode. Episode four too presents emotional Loki. Not just emotional, but Loki is also clever, smart, fun and entertaining.