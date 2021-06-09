Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief in the new web series Loki and fans just can’t keep calm. However, the web show has been leaked on the piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, MovieRulz, Telegram, among others. The show’s first episode that released on Wednesday morning, leaked on the piracy sites in Hindi and Tamil dubbed version as well, apart from the English version. Also Read - Loki Season 1 Episode 1 Explained: Who is Evil Lady Loki And Why She is Pitted Against Variant Loki?

The Loki season 1 episode 1 kicks off after he teleports with space rock from New York Stark tower to the middle of dessert where he feels that he is free now but he is arrested by Time Variance Authority. Agent Mobious shows him how to break the timeline but Loki isn’t the only one who breaks the timeline, there is an alternative version of Loki that also breaks the timeline. Avengers are also shown responsible for breaking the timeline but TVA admits that Avengers travelled back in time to save the universe and retrieve all infinity stones. However, Loki accidentally breaks the timeline and Thanos and his entire army too travel in 2023. Hence, TVA forced Loki to fix the timelines but there is a villain, probably evil Lady Loki. Also Read - Loki New Trailer Out: Marvel Finally Shows God Of Mischief is Gender Fluid As He Messes With Time

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as The Family Man 2, Mumbai Saga, Sardar Ka Grandson, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Army of The Dead Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

