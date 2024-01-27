Home

Lollapalooza 2024: Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai with his brothers Kevin and Joe for Mumbai concert without Priyanka Chopra? Watch viral video!

Lollapalooza 2024: The Jonas Brothers are all set to win hearts with their performance at Lollapalooza India, which takes place in Mumbai. Singers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas landed in Mumbai early on Saturday morning/ The group of three could be seen grinning and posing for the camera as they left the terminal in the viral video. Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas was dressed in khaki jeans and a shirt for his Mumbai appearance. He completed his uber-cool look with a hat, white sneakers, and a bag. Kevin wore black shoes, jeans, and an olive green T-shirt. Joe chose to wear grey pants and a blue shirt over an orange T-shirt.

The Jonas Brothers Reach Mumbai – WATCH

The Jonas Brothers’ arrival video went viral on social media in no time. Netizens dropped fire, hearts and heart-eye emojis for the trio. Nick Jonas was also labelled ‘Indian Damad,’ ‘India’s Jiju’ in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Nick looks more comfortable and familiar 😂❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Nick is so sweet and down to earth how he loves India respect to the national jiju😍😍😍 (sic).” The third one said, ” Damad ji aagna mein padhare, damad ji lage sab ko pyaare ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The fourth one wrote, “Why am I laughing here, Nick is like, calm down, brothers, you’re in my second home😂😂❤️❤️ (sic).” One of their also admirer wrote, “My boys are in India. Love it. I am sure Nick is leading the way since he has been there multiple times 😍 (sic).”

Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances, and Megan Murray are among the outstanding performances from the Indian contingent.

