Home

Entertainment

Lollapalooza 2024: Nick Jonas Blushes After Indian Fans Scream ‘Jiju Jiju,’ Kevin Jonas Joins – Watch Viral Videos

Lollapalooza 2024: Nick Jonas Blushes After Indian Fans Scream ‘Jiju Jiju,’ Kevin Jonas Joins – Watch Viral Videos

Lollapalooza 2024: The Jonas Brothers lit the stage on fire with their first-ever performance in India. Nick Jonas' fans started chanting 'Jiju Jiju' - WATCH

Nick Jonas

Lollapalooza 2024: Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer Nick Jonas was welcomed with utmost love by his Indian fans in Mumbai. The festival marked the first-ever concert of the Jonas brothers in India. From their arrival to paps screaming ”Jiju’ for Nick Jonas, the trio has certainly made the waves! The amazing performance of the Jonas brothers and Nick Jonas became a great deal on social media. The band enticed the Indian fans with the medley of their hit songs. Kevin, one of the Jonas brothers introduced Nick as ‘Jiju’ to the whole crowd. The audience who were already screaming ‘Jiju’ jumped with excitement.

Trending Now

Kevin introduced nick as jeeju! And everyone started chanting- IM DYIN LMAOOO #JonasBrothers #NickJonas #KevinJonas

pic.twitter.com/Z9T5mRsXOs — t i s h (@dramaxcams) January 27, 2024

You may like to read

The two-day music extravaganza kickstarted with the first-ever performance of renowned artists such as the Jonas Brothers and Halsey on the Indian stage. The singer Nick Jonas is referred to as the National Jiju and fans are going head over heels for the beautiful couple. Nick Jonas made a humorous comment, saying “This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count,” (sic) referring to the 2018 pre-wedding ceremony with Priyanka Chopra.

The video has taken over the internet and their fans dedicated it as a romantic moment between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Nickyanka fans dropped heart emojis for the Jonas brothers as their videos circulated all over social media.

Who is ‘Bade Papa’ in The Jonas Brothers Concert?

Indian ‘Jiju’ didn’t come alone, the singer brought his band together in the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai. Nick Jonas introduced his brothers, Kevin and Joe to the audience as ‘Bade Papa,’ wonder why? This is what his daughter Malti Marie calls Kevin. In India, kids tend to address their father’s elder brother ‘Bade Papa.’

Jonas Brothers lit the stage on fire with their unbeatable performance on the song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan‘ from Priyanka Chopra’s movie ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’ Nick also spoke about his ‘special connection’ with India. “We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country,” Nick said as the fans started shouting ‘Jiju, Jiju.’ “Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever,” he added.

The band kickstarted their performance with the songs from their first album SOS and singles such as ‘Waffle House,’ ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ and so many more. Nick Jonas concluded, “Two incredible nights at Lollapalooza. This crowd is incredible, not just now but all day long. If you’ve been here all day, make some noise and if you’re going to be here all day, make some noise.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.