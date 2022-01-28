Looop Lapeta Title Track: Netflix India is all set to take audiences on an adventurous ride with their highly anticipated comedy thriller Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the film follows an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend (Taapsee Pannu) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin).Also Read - Looop Lapeta Trailer: Partners in Crime Taapsee Pannu - Tahir Raj Bhasin Get Into a Big Problem of ’50 Lakh 50 Minutes’| Watch

After the massive appreciation the trailer of the film received, the makers are now out with the title track of the film. High tempo and fast paced, the song sung by Jay Anand and Sidhant Mago and composed by Sidhant Mago and Mayank Mehra (Mikelal), has you wanting more with its edgy and quirky visuals, unique camerawork and its progressive and new-age edit. Also Read - Netflix's It's Not Done Yet Trailer: Fans Call Kapil Sharma Comedy King And His Wife Ginny OP

Watch Looop Lapeta Title Track:

Also Read - Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni on Marrying Him: 'Socha Gareeb Ka Bhala Kardu’ – Watch Video

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer’s celebrated cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’. The edge-of-the-seat thriller also brings together the best of both genres – comedy and thriller – with a pinch of action, making this the perfect entertainer that’ll have audiences hooked on loop.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment & Aayush Maheshwari, ‘Looop Lapeta’ will premiere on 4th February 2022, exclusively on Netflix!