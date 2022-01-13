Looop Lapeta Trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta’s trailer is out and has been seen on number one in trending. Loop Lapeta is Sony Pictures Films India Feature produced by and Ellipsis Entertainment Production and directed by Aakash Bhatia. Coming on 4th February on Netflix, Loop Lapeta is the official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. The film also features Shreya Dhanwanthary as Julia. Taapsee and Tahir are partners in crime who get 50 lakhs. Tahir is one useless boyfriend who is in a big trouble and Taapsee becomes a woman who is caught up in a time loop.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin Starrer Looop Lapeta Gets a Release Date | Check Here

Watch the trailer of Loop Lapeta:

50 lakh 50 min ⏲️ Can Savi save Satya in time? @TahirRajBhasin #LooopLapeta , a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production , directed by #AakashBhatia , coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix.#LooopLapetaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Xq83w0fUuD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 13, 2022



Taapsee said about Loop Lapeta, "This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it."

Tahir said Looop Lapeta offers a new take on romance and he is thrilled to show the movie to the audiences. "The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya and Savi."