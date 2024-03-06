Home

Lootere Trailer: Jai Mehta’s Directorial Debut is All About Gripping Tale of Pirates and Survival in Somalian Sea – WATCH

The makers of Lootere, an exclusive show on Disney+Hotstar has unveiled the trailer of the series. Take a look at the trailer here.

The makers of the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series Lootere have finally revealed the trailer for the upcoming series. The video begins with a kidnapping and ransom incident taking place on board an Indian cargo ship. The question left hanging that whether the on-board team will be able to escape the situation or not and what will happen next. The series is led by Rajat Kapoor and features Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in lead roles. Further, the series will be released on March 22, 2024.

The trailer of the series begins with 3 small vessels approaching an Indian ship, and in no time, the situation turns into a pirate attack. Later, the trailer shows that the pirates have kept all the Indian crew members on board captive. As the trailer progresses, it also features various influential people getting into the matter and taking a call on how to help those crew members. But, the catch here is that the series also reveals that there are drugs involved, and the matter could be much bigger than everyone has thought so far. Sharing the trailer, the official handle of Diney+Hotstar wrote, “All Hands on Deck! #HotstarSpecials #Lootere official trailer. Streaming from 22nd March.”

The trailer shows Kapoor as the captain of the ship, whereas Gomber plays Vikrant Gandhi, the president of the Mogadishu Port Authority, who has a major interest in what is happening next. Delving into the dark realm of crime to meet the perilous requirement of protecting and trafficking hazardous items, the trailer provides an exhilarating glimpse into a realm where staying alive entails manoeuvring through a perilous network of criminal activities. Explore the mysteries with Lootere, available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning March 22nd, 2024.

Producer Shailesh R Singh said, “Lootere aimed to narrate a story with a backdrop that hasn’t been explored in this manner before. Set in a foreign land, we’ve meticulously maintained authenticity, ensuring nothing dilutes the essence of the location. Jai and Hansal Mehta’s vision for Lootere was extraordinary, and my goal was to bring that vision to life ever since I first read the script. This project is a special journey in storytelling, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it on Disney+ Hotstar.”

