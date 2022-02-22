Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for expressing her bold and often controversial opinions, took to her Instagram stories last week and slammed Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt. Calling her a ‘romcom bimbo’ and ‘papa ki pari‘, Kangana said “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office..” Kangana had also called out the film for its ‘wrong casting’. Check out Kangana’s story below:Also Read - Why Is Alia Bhatt Promoting Her Upcoming Film Gangubai Kathiawadi In White Traditional Sarees? Watch Video To Find Out

She said, “yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.” Alia, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, responded to Kangana’s comments at a promotional event in Kolkata. Also Read - Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal is First CONFIRMED Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Show

While launching the new song Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia, in a statement to the news agency PTI, said “Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That’s all I want to say.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari. For the uninitiated, Kangana has also grabbed headlines for slamming a young girl who imitated Alia’s dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

This is not the first time Kangana has slammed Alia. Ranaut has constantly called out Alia for being a ‘nepo kid’. She has also called her mediocre on multiple occasions. This is the first time Alia has responded to Kangana’s comments.