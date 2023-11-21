Home

Entertainment

Lord Ram Appears in Ajay Devgn’s New Poster From Singham Again, Fans Can’t Wait For Rohit Shetty’s Next!

Lord Ram Appears in Ajay Devgn’s New Poster From Singham Again, Fans Can’t Wait For Rohit Shetty’s Next!

Singham Again's new poster has Ajay Devgn roaring like a lion but with Lord Ram in the background. Did you check it out yet?

Singham Again new poster (Photo: Twitter/ Ajay Devgn)

Singham Again new poster: Rohit Shetty on Tuesday shared a brand new poster of his next film – Singham Again. The third film in India’s first cop franchise features Ajay Devgn in his most iconic role – Bajirao Singham. However, this time, the film gets the divine intervention as Lord Ram appears in the background of the poster where Ajay is roaring like a lion in the front.

Trending Now

The poster was also shared by the actor on his social media handles. On X (formerly Twitter), Ajay made an interesting post and wrote, “He is Mighty

He is Power

He is Danger

He is Strength

Singham will roar again! (sic)”

You may like to read

Ajay is joined by many stars in the fifth film from Rohit’s cop-verse. He has reunited with Kareena Kapoor Khan who featured alongside him in the 2014 film ‘Singham Returns’. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh also made special appearances in the film as cops Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively from the other cop movies helmed by Shetty. Singham Returns also reportedly marks the entry of Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff as new cops into the universe.

The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release next year. This marks Ajay’s 14th on-screen outing with Rohit Shetty. The duo has delivered successful films like the Golmaal series, All The Best, Sunday and Zameen among others.

Meanwhile, as the new poster of Singham Again went viral on Tuesday, several fans took to social media to highlight how the story might have a mention of Lord Ram in the film. One fan appreciated the actor’s look and wrote, “Looks Menacing!!! Can’t wait to witness one of the most versatile actors of our country #AjayDevgn to reprise the character of #SinghamAgain. Bring it on!!! (sic),” another said, “Singham as shree ram🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).”

Singham Again is expected to open massively at the Box Office in August 2024. All the movies in the cop-franchise have been blockbusters at the ticket window. It will be interesting to see how this one goes a step ahead. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Singham Again!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.