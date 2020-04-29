New Delhi: It is a sad day for the film fraternity that has lost a marvellous talent like Irrfan Khan, who made his presence not just in Bollywood but across the world in several international films. From the world of cinema to political leaders, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condolences poured in as they expressed their shock and grief over the actor’s demise. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: When He Gave Up Cricket as he Couldn't Afford a Rs 200 Ticket

In his latest tweet, the PM Modi wrote, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.” Also Read - Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, Sports Fraternity Mourn Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan's Death

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Also Read - Deepak Dobriyal Recalls Old Chat With Irrfan Khan, Says 'He Dealt With His Condition With Humour And Wit' — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Many other polical leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and more.

Khan passed away at the age of 53 this morning. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday evening, where was under observation for colon infection. He had already been suffering from a rare neuroendocrine tumour that he revealed in 2018.

The news of his demise was confirmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who worked with the actor in Piku, one of his most renowned works.