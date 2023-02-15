Home

Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Looks Incredibly Pretty in Hollywood Rom-Com With Celine Dion And Heughan

Love Again trailer: This Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra brought back the good ol' mood of romantic comedies. The actor plays Mira in James C Strouse's movie alongside Heughan and Celine Dion. Watch the trailer here.

Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday announced the arrival of her new Hollywood film titled ‘Love Again‘. The actor dropped the trailer of the romantic comedy directed by James C Strouse, starring Celine Dion and Heughan. The trailer takes you back to the lovely times of pretty stories with emotions, heartbreaks, and finding love again. The story is set between a girl and a boy who get connected by accident but discover love like never before. Priyanka, who is a big cheerer for the South Asian representation in Hollywood, plays the role of Mira while Heughan plays Rob, a man who falls head over heels in love.

In a twist to the story, Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé’s old phone number, without realising the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. They unexpectedly fall in love with help from none other than Dion. What more? Well, there’s a surprise for all the Priyanka-Nick fans as well. A glimpse of the same is visible in the trailer.

Priyanka posted the trailer of Love Again on her social media. The caption of her Instagram post read, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay 😘 Happy to be sharing our labour of ♥️ @loveagainmovie (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Love Again is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures. It also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene, and Celia Imrie. The film will hit the screens on On May 12, 2023.

