Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Kapoor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, December 12 and since then she has isolated herself. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor revealed that she is doing well now and is currently under home quarantine. While speaking to a news portal, Randhir said, "She was tested positive yesterday. The doctor said it is very mild. She is feeling much better today. The kids are with her only. She is home quarantined." On Thursday, Kareena took to her Instagram story to reveal how hubby Saif Ali Khan visits her during self-isolation.

This is How Saif Ali Khan Visits Kareena Kapoor Khan Amid Her Quarantine

Kareena shared a pic from her window where Saif Ali Khan is seen standing at an opposite building's terrace having a cup of tea. She wrote, "Ok so we are still..in love in the times of corona era. Don't forget guys! It's lurking".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's house has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after she and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC fears that Kareena can be a 'super-spreader' as she 'had violated COVID norms and attended several parties' in the recent past.

News agency ANI confirmed the report. “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation),” read its tweet.