Online streaming giant Netflix has released a rom-com titled Love Wedding Repeat and it might be a refreshing way to deal with your boring quarantine amid coronavirus lockdown. The film starring Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn and Eleanor Tomlinson revolves around Italian wedding and what all goes around at home during a marriage.

The story revolves around an elder brother who makes sure his sister has the best wedding ever but things don't go as plannedwhen her ex arrives at the wedding uninvited. The director Dean Craig skilfully presents alternate versions of the same wedding with different outcomes that left audience a confused.

As a result, the film has received mixed reviews and many expressed their opinion with memes while some said that it was not that bad.

One user wrote, “Love is a weird thing, isn’t it? It’s UPRDECTABLE sometimes, CONSUFING. But I think, the most important thing… Is the PERSON you were with… LOVES YOU FOR BEING YOU, and LOVES THEM FOR BEING THEM. And that’s what’s Hayley and Roberto- Bryan #LoveWeddingRepeat.”

Another user tweeted, “#LoveWeddingRepeat on #Netflix is witty, exotic and a brilliant piece of work. ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ is relatable even you are far away from Rome. The storytelling is sheer brilliance for a modern day romantic comedy.”

Check out the reactions here:

Imagínate conocer al amor de tu vida y después enterarte que te hace preguntas en medio de las películas…

Currently watching#LoveWeddingRepeat pic.twitter.com/CA5JFw0YB2 — Gabriela Peña (@gabyp33) April 14, 2020

Wait, so the narrator is NOT Judi Dench? I’m so excited for this possible sequel! @netflix @NetflixUK please make this happen! #LoveWeddingRepeat

‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Director Dean Craig on Making the Netflix Rom-Com (and a Possible Sequel) https://t.co/DjNfsazArS — astrireads (@astrireads) April 14, 2020

@deancraig liked my tweet so I googled him and turns out he’s the writer and director of #LoveWeddingRepeat! I am legit fangirling and freaking out. Wish it was Sam Claflin who liked my tweet though, perhaps in an alternate reality? — astrireads (@astrireads) April 14, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat on #Netflix is witty, exotic and a brilliant piece of work. ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ is relatable even you are far away from Rome. The storytelling is sheer brilliance for a modern day romantic comedy. pic.twitter.com/2S0JgdIGgS — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) April 12, 2020



Love Wedding Repeat premiered on Netflix on April 10 and many viewers thought that the film was beyond amazing while others thought it was just a average rom-com film.