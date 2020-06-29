After 15 days to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional farewell post for her brother on Facebook and Instagram. Shweta, who had earlier shared a post on Sushant’s asthi visarjan, recently posted a picture of the prayer meeting being held at his home in Patna. It shows the entire family got together to bid him a final goodbye. She wrote an emotional see off message for Sushant. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are…. we will always love you for eternity. ❤️ #sushantsinghrajput”, wrote Shweta. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh on Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput: Whatever I Said Came From my Heart, They Were Made For Each Other

The prayer meet organised by family has a cheerful framed photo kept atop a table beautifully decorated with white flowers. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide on 14 June and was cremated in Mumbai Vile Parle the next day, June 15. However, his family did not wait too long in the city and immediately flew back to Patna to immerse the actor’s ashes in Ganga. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Bhumi Pednekar Pledges to Feed 550 Impoverished Families in Loving Memory of Late Actor

Several Politicians and actors from Bollywood and Bhojpuri pay their last respects to Sushant at his Bihar home.

The final postmortem conducted by a team of 5 doctors says that Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself. The report stated asphyxia due to hanging. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and have recorded statements of around 27 people including the actor’s friends, house help staff, family and colleagues. Cops are trying to find out the connection between his death and nepotism.

Sushant’s family has also decided to start a foundation in the actor’s name and also turn his Patna home into a memorial. In a statement shared by the family, it says, “To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, telescope, flight simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intent to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy account to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.”