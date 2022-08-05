Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding: Wedding bells are finally ringing for Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who are all set to get married in September 2022. According to reports, after postponing their marriage twice, the duo is now all set to take the plunge. Reportedly Ali and Richa will exchange the wedding vows in two ceremonies, one in Mumbai and other in Delhi.Also Read - 'Guddu is Back': Ali Fazal Shares Mizapur 3 Look, Amyra Dastur And Fans React - See Viral Pic

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The 'Mirzapur' actor proposed to Richa when the couple was on a vacation in the Maldives. The actor planned an intimate dinner and following that, he popped open a bottle of Champagne, and went down on his knees and asked Richa to marry him.

The couple made their relationship official at the world premiere of Ali Fazal's Hollywood film 'Victoria and Abdul' in Venice. Richa and Ali were clicked by the paparazzi as they walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

On the work front, Ali was last seen in ‘Death On The Nile’ starring Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and more. The film was released in February 2022. Richa, on the other hand, will be reprising her role of Bholi Punjaban in ‘Fukrey 3’.

Recently, when Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress had said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad”.

