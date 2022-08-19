It was a double date for lovebirds Sussanne Khan- Arslan Goni and newlyweds Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera as they all spent some quality time together. Both the couples looked elated as they posed for happy selfies. Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share a lovely photo featuring her along with Sussanne, Arslan, Karishma, and Varun. In the snap, they all smiled for a group selfie as they shared some quality time. Karishma wore a casual outfit and her husband Varun was dressed in black. Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan were also looking good in their casuals.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Holds Saba Azad Close From Waist, Poses With Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in New Pics

Sharing the selfie on her Instagram story Karishma wrote, ” About last night @varun_bangera @suzkr @arslangoni”

Sussanne also shared a similar photo on her Insta story and wrote thank you Karishma Tanna.

For the uninitiated, Karishma and Varun got married in February this year. While Arslan and Sussanne are dating each other for quite some time now. Recently there were several media reports claiming that Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni may tie the knot soon. However Arslan quashed all these rumours, in an interview with Hindustan Times. In the conversation, Arslan said that he was very surprised to read this news and laughed a lot. He also said that he does not like to talk about his personal life in the media. He further said he had no idea where the news of his marriage came from. He has dismissed marriage rumours with Sussanne for now.