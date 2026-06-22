Loved Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle? Here are 4 romantic movies to watch next

Voicemails for Isabelle has quickly become a talking point among rom-com fans because of its blend of romance and second chances. If you're looking for similar stories filled with charm and emotional depth, these four romantic films deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/loved-netflixs-voicemails-for-isabelle-here-are-4-romantic-movies-to-watch-next-8453836/ Copy

Voicemails for Isabelle (PC: Twitter)

Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle has connected with audiences wanting a fresh take on romantic storytelling. Directed by Leah McKendrick, this romantic comedy movie stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. The story follows Jill, a young woman who copes with the loss of her sister by leaving emotional voicemails, unaware that a stranger named Wes, is listening on the other end. The film combines romance, humour, and heartfelt moments, creating a story that feels both heart-touching and relatable. If you find yourself drawn to its emotional storytelling and unexpected love story, there are plenty of other films that offer a similar vibe. Here are four romantic movies worth watching next if you like Voicemails for Isabelle.

Set It Up – Netflix

Fans of Zoey Deutch must definitely watch Set It Up. The actress shines in this charming Netflix romantic comedy about two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses, only to find themselves falling for each other. While lighter in tone than Voicemails for Isabelle, it shares the same easy-going charm and strong chemistry between its leads. One should watch Set It Up because it delivers a perfect mix of nostalgic 90s-style rom-com energy, crazy workplace wit, and romantic chemistry. It’s the perfect choice if you’re in the mood for something fun, sweet, and uplifting.

The Notebook – Amazon Prime Video

Few romantic films have had the lasting impact of The Notebook. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, the film follows Noah and Allie as they navigate a love story filled with passion, heartbreak, and second chances. According to IMDb, “An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.” Like Voicemails for Isabelle, the film explores how love can endure life’s biggest challenges. The Notebook earned around $117 million worldwide. It wasn’t a huge theatrical blockbuster but later became a major romantic classic over time.

Love at First Sight – Netflix

Love at First Sight is another romantic comedy movie based on The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith starring stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in the main roles. According to IMDb’s plot synopsis, the movie is about, “Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable, but love has a way of defying the odds.” The film follows their emotional journey as fate keeps pulling them apart and together across time and distance and how a single moment can change two lives forever. The story blends romance and destiny with stellar performances and emotional depth. It’s a light, feel-good movie that you can watch after Voicemails for Isabelle.

You’ve Got Mail – Amazon Prime Video

Next you can watch is You’ve Got Mail next for a similar feel-good romance. The film follows two strangers who fall in love through anonymous online emails while unknowingly being business rivals in real life. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, it’s a classic romantic comedy filled with love, charm, and nostalgia. It beautifully captures the magic of unexpected connections and slow-burn love. It is perfect for anyone who enjoys modern romance stories.

Each of these movies captures the same heartfelt romance fans enjoyed in Voicemails for Isabelle.