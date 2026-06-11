Loved watching Teach You A Lesson? 4 K-Dramas to watch on OTT with similar theme

Netflix's Korean drama 'Teach You A Lesson' trends on social media. Here are five Korean dramas with similar themes, like school bullying, justice and revenge, to watch on OTT.

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Teach You A Lesson (PC: Netflix/ Instagram)

Netflix’s latest offering Teach You A Lesson has quickly caught the attention of K-drama fans worldwide because of its intense plot, school bullying themes, and action-packed approach to justice. Based on the Naver webtoon Get Schooled by Chae Yong-taek and Han Ga-ram, Teach You a Lesson was released on June 5, 2026. Within its first three days, it became the most-watched non-English show on Netflix platform. The drama follows a special government-backed team that steps in when schools fail to protect students from violence and misconduct. If you enjoyed its mix of action, social issues, and satisfying justice in Teach You A Lesson, then you’ll thank us as we share list of similar Korean dramas that deserve a spot on your watchlist:

4 thriller Korean dramas to add in your watchlist

1. Weak Hero Class 1 – Netflix

Weak Hero Class 1 is a gripping thriller drama that follows a quiet but intelligent student who uses his sharp thinking to fight back against bullying. It is a highly popular action thriller K-drama that starts as an empowering underdog story but quickly devolves into a dark and emotional exploration of how violence and peer pressure destroy trust and friendship. Like Teach You A Lesson, it explores the harsh realities of school violence and the impact it has on students.

Read more: Top 10 Highschool Korean Dramas to Binge

2. Juvenile Justice – Netflix

If the justice aspect of Teach You A Lesson is something you like, Juvenile Justice is a good choice for you. It is about a highly intelligent and strict judge who hates young offenders. Now while dealing with the complex cases, legal system, and judgements, she makes sure to punish them and teach them how the law works. It dives deep into intense courtroom battles and highlights how failures and systemic issues fuel youth crime.

3. The Glory – Netflix

The Glory focuses on a woman seeking revenge against the people who brutally bullied her during school. According to the Netflix synopsis, the story revolves around, “Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.” It offers a darker but highly compelling look at the long-term effects of abuse. This drama is listed as one of Netflix’s most popular non-English series of all time.

4. Taxi Driver – Rakuten Viki

Taxi Driver follows a secret organisation that helps victims get revenge when the legal system fails them. Inspired by the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi (Red Cage) by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin, this gripping story draws inspiration from real-life dangerous crimes committed in South Korea. While it isn’t set in a school environment, it shares the same sense of vigilante justice that made Teach You A Lesson so satisfying to watch.

Well ya, thank us later!