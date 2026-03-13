Home

LPG shortage hits Malayalam film sets, starts impacting ongoing shoots due to…

LPG shortage in Kerala: The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) says about 18 movies are currently being shot and kitchens on sets are struggling to cook.

Film sets in Kerala are known for their hearty meals, with lunches featuring rice, rotis, chicken, fish, vegetables, and multiple curries, and breakfasts offering idlis, dosas, appams, and uppumavu. But the ongoing LPG shortage in Kerala is threatening this tradition. Kitchens on Mollywood sets, as well as hotels and canteens, are struggling to cook, forcing crews to possibly settle for smaller and simpler meals.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) says about 18 movies are currently being shot. “We have stock for two more days. But the situation will become difficult if it continues,” said B. Rakesh, KFPA president. As domestic LPG gas cylinders run low, filmmakers are increasingly worried that the shortage could disrupt shooting schedules and daily catering on sets.

According to sources, a single film location often needs at least five LPG gas cylinders a day to meet its cooking requirements. On most sets, cooking starts around 3 am so that breakfast can be ready for the crew by 7:30 am. Food is usually prepared in messes run by catering units, which are set up near the film locations. “Whenever a shoot is planned, production controllers make sure all arrangements, including food, are ready. This is one of our main priorities,” said production controller Sidhu Panakkal while interacting with Onmanorama.

“We work with catering teams registered with FEFKA, who move with the crew to different locations. A base kitchen is set up near the sets, and if there isn’t enough space, we rent houses and set up temporary kitchens to feed the crew.”

“The FEFKA has allocated a standard menu at film sets and this is what is followed throughout the day. Tea and coffee is available throughout the day for the crew, which is prepared on film sets,” he said.

