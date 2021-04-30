Los Angeles: Netflix has revealed a new poster for the upcoming season of Lucifer and this has raised excitement among fans who cannot wait now for the upcoming season. Also Read - Randeep Hooda Speaks Up on Bollywood's Cold Reaction to Extraction: Maybe They Didn’t Like My Acting

In this new poster, Lucifer can be seen coming face to face with his twin brother, Michael. A scar can also be seen on Michael's face which was given to him in the first part of season 5. In the background, there's a partially burned-out neon sign that reads, "Sin and sinner." Netflix shared the poster and wrote, "May the best twin sin."

While this second half of Lucifer season 5 is scheduled to release on May 28, the first revolved around Michael the Archangel, the Devil's twin brother who comes to Earth and begins impersonating Lucifer in an attempt to ruin his brother's reputation. However, Michael was caught and given a large scar on his face so that he can never impersonate Lucifer again.

may the best twin sin. LUCIFER season 5 part two premieres May 28th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/3xxvE0ed0K — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 29, 2021

Preparing ourselves for all the DECKERSTAR MOMENTS! 😍

New episodes of Lucifer arrive May 28th 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ECsXz0THKP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 29, 2021

Following the release of the poster, fans took to Twitter expressing excitement. Take a look at what some of the fans have to say:

SIN AND SINNER>>>>>> LUCIFER TRAILER IS COMING pic.twitter.com/rUL3r1xcLB — BIA + AIMEE EM 1 DIAS ✨ (@lucizinhostan) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Lucifer Season 5B trailer is set to release soon. What do you think we’ll see in the Lucifer season 5B trailer? Are you excited? Follow this space for more updates.