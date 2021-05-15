Los Angeles: Lucifer fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s upcoming season which is set to release on May 28. The trailer of the show was released earlier this month and it has raised the excitement level among Lucifans (Lucifer’s fans) who are eager to know who will be the next God. Also Read - Lucifer's Tom Ellis Gets Emotional In 'Wrap Party' Ahead of Show's Final Season Premiere

While the trailer depicted that in the upcoming season God – the father will retire and it is Lucifer who then plans to replace him. But what follows is a war with his twin brother, Michael who too wishes to be the next God. From the trailer, it looks as if it will either be Lucifer or Michael who will replace God. But there's a twist here. Let's not forget that Lucifer has another brother too, Amenadiel.

As per the fans’ theories, the angel Amenadiel could be about to become the new ruler of Heaven in the upcoming second of Lucifer. Apart from this, in a recent poll on Reddit, several fans voted for Amenadiel as the best God’s replacement. However, it will be interesting to see if this fan theory comes true. Remember, Amenadiel is currently tied to his son with Linda Martin, Charlie, on Earth.

Meanwhile, a video of emotional Lucifer aka Tom Ellis from the sets of the show on its last day is going viral on social media. In the video, Tom Ellis who portrays the role of Lucifer in the series can also be seen delivering a speech and getting tear-eyed.

Several fans took to Twitter sharing the video and expressing their feelings as the show is coming to an end with its last season.

“You’re truly one of the most generous people I’ve ever met.” -Ildy I just love these two people and I’m crying right along with them. What a gift that Josh gave us today. I don’t know how I will handle MORE but here I am begging. #ThankYou #Lucifer 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SRBbPXDqeP — Lev ✨MAY 28 (@neuralcluster) May 14, 2021

