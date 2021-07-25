Los Angeles: Good news for Lucifer fans, he is coming back for the one last time in Los Angeles.Also Read - PUBG Animated Series on Netflix: All You Need to Know

Almost two months after the release of Lucifer Season 5B, the show is coming back with another season. Netflix has announced season six of the show which will be premiered on September 10. Lucifer’s official social media handles shared the first tease of the show and wrote, “let’s be bad one last time 🔥 #lucifer s6 arrives on @netflix September 10th.” The teaser presents a look back at various moments from the show’s past seasons before Lucifer being caught by a cop, to which he says that it’s his last night in L.A. Also Read - From Never Have I Ever Season 2 to Malik: Films and Drama Shows to Watch on July 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Also Read - Kriti Sanon Stuns in Nude Corset Dress Worth Rs 14,333: Yay or Nay?

Tom Ellis, who plays the role of Lucifer in the show, also shared the same teaser on his social media and wrote, “The end is nigh! Lucifer’s final season premieres on September 10th on Netflix,” along with a devil face emoji. Interestingly, this comes come days after Tom Ellis took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of himself from the upcoming season. “Good things are coming,” the actor had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis)

In season 5, we already saw how Lucifer’s love and detective Chloe Decker was killed by Michael during a battle for who would replace God. Chloe’s death shattered Lucifer. While Chloe ended up in Heaven, Lucifer gave up his own life to restore her. However, Lucifer’s act redeemed him and his banishment from Heaven and following which he took over the role of God.

Season 6 will be the last season of the Netflix show.