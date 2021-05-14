Los Angeles: The final season of Netflix’s Lucifer is set to release on May 28 and ahead of its premiere what is already breaking hearts is a viral video in which the show’s cast including the lead Tom Ellis can be seen getting emotional. Also Read - Netflix Releases Lucifer 5B Trailer And 'God - The Father' Is Finally Here, But Only To Retire? Watch Here

The video was shared on social media by the TV set decorator and behind-the-scenes content editor for the show Joshua Coleman on social media. The video is largely shot in Lucifer’s LUX from the show and the cast and crew of the show can be seen bidding emotional goodbyes and sharing their experiences on working for this wildly popular fantasy series. In the video, Tom Ellis who portrays the role of Lucifer in the series can also be seen delivering a speech and getting tear-eyed. Sharing the video, Joshua Coleman wrote, “Our last day on the Lucifer set was magical, bittersweet and full of love and emotions.” Also Read - Lucifer Season 5B: Devil Comes Face-To-Face With His Twin Brother - See New Poster

The video is already making fans emotional who took to Twitter expressing their feelings as the show is coming to an end with its last episode.

“You’re truly one of the most generous people I’ve ever met.” -Ildy I just love these two people and I’m crying right along with them. What a gift that Josh gave us today. I don’t know how I will handle MORE but here I am begging. #ThankYou #Lucifer 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SRBbPXDqeP — Lev ✨MAY 28 (@neuralcluster) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the teaser of the show was released earlier this month. The trailer shows how God announces his plan to retire following which Lucifer decides to replace him. But what comes on his way, is his brother Michael – who wants to replace his father as well. What follows is a war.