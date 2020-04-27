Singer Kanika Kapoor has been asked by the Lucknow police to record her statement in the FIR that was lodged against her for negligence and carelessness in dealing with the coronavirus. A report in news agency IANS mentions that the Lucknow police pasted a notice at her house asking her to record her statement in the matter. The report also quoted ACP of Krishna Nagar, Deepak Kumar Singh, saying the singer is required to give her written statement in the issue and further action will be taken after that. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Shares First Picture With Parents After Recovering From COVID-19, Talks About Warmth of Family in Caption

Kanika, who was tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20, has been charged under IPC Section 269 that deals with 'negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life', and Section 270 that amounts to 'malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life'. The singer hasn't yet spoken about the FIR against her.

Even in her long note that she published on her Instagram account on Sunday evening, Kanika steered clear away from giving details of the legal case against her. In the note, the Baby Doll singer presented her side of the story and revealed that a lot of negativity was spread in her name when she got tested positive for the virus. Kanika said she has recovered from COVID-19 and has also completed the due 14 days of self-isolation period after testing negative of the virus three times. The singer said she was never asked to go under self-quarantine and no government advisory was issued at the time she landed in India on March 10.

Kanika added that when she reached Lucknow from Mumbai, the passengers of the domestic flight were not being screened and it was on March 17-18 that she started feeling the symptoms of the disease, got herself checked and took all the precautionary measures to recover as soon as possible.